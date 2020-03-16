Stormont Vail launches drive-thru COVID-19 testing for qualifying patients

Stormont Vail is implementing a new procedure for some people to get tested for coronavirus.

The health care system is establishing a temporary Express Care location at 920 SW Washburn to use for drive-thru COVID-19 testing.

Starting Tuesday, March 17, people who follow the directive to call their physician about their symptoms and meet the criteria for testing will be directed to the new location.

The move means Stormont's Corporate View Express Care location will close. Their staff is being utilized for the temporary location.

In addition, Stormont is postponing routine visits and elective procedures for patients 65 and older, or with a history of heart disease, lung disease or diabetes until at least May 15. Those with urgent needs will still be seen.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. People who experience such symptoms should contact their doctor's office for guidance, and should not to the emergency room, since they could expose others.

Stormont CEO Dr. ROberty Kenagy detailed the changes in a notice posted Monday night. He said Stormont Vail has implemented an Incident Command structure in preparation of the potential spread of COVID-19. He said the structure ensures 24-hour coverage, with the team meeting twice a day to review policies and procedures.

Among other changes, Stormont has canceled all events through May 15th to prevent any large gatherings. They also are asking all volunteers over the age of 65 to stay home, since they are at higher risk.

