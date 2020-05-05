Stores in West Ridge Mall re-open after stay-at-home order

Topeka's West Ridge Mall was far from spared from the effects of coronavirus.

Nearly every shop was forced to close its doors - until Monday.

Staci Williams, the owner of the Petsmart store inside the mall says it was a challenge staying open,

"It’s been a true test of knowing that you want to still be here afterwards and fighting for it."

Petland was one of the few stores in the mall allowed to stay open during the statewide stay-at-home order.

"It's been hard. It's been tremendously hard. It truly destroys businesses. You either have to be a survivor, or not. That's what it truly comes down to," Williams said.

Williams says the mall was on the upswing but when closures hit, her business fell more than 50-percent. She says some days, barely anyone walked through the doors, but Monday was different.

"There are actually people in the mall, which is awesome ... It's just a good feeling," she said.

Now Williams is hopeful business will bounce back.

"You have to believe it's going to come back, that Topeka will support you. When the mall opens you have to believe that people will be coming back in," she said.

Williams says stores need your support to make up for weeks of lost business.

"Small business owners in this town tend to be survivors. Small business owners tend to look at the big picture and go, 'This is temporary,' ... It will get back to what it was," Williams said.

According to the West Ridge Mall website, only a handful of stores haven't re-opened.

Those include a couple nail salons, and Sky Zone - which must remain closed at least two more weeks under the reopening guidelines.

