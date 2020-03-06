Stolen van pulled from Lake Shawnee

A van pulled from Lake Shawnee was reported stolen overnight.

Emergency crews were called to the boat ramp on the west side of the lake around 7:00am Friday morning, when someone called 911 saying they could see a van in the lake.

Shawnee Heights Fire dive team went into the water and found no one inside the van.

Browns tow service was called in to pull the van, which had logos from College Hill Heating and Plumbing.

When 13 NEWS reached out to the company, they said the van was stolen overnight.

They also say this is the 4th vehicle stolen from their business at 29th and Adams.

They are looking over security video to try and identify the suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.