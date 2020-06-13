Stolen Manhattan alligator found dead

One of the stolen Manhattan Alligators was found dead in Wildcat Creek.

The Manhattan Reptile World says it had fallen into the water after being caught in a trap set out for him/her.

RCPD says that both alligators were stolen from Reptile World last weekend.

Owners of the business had been working on ways to recapture the alligator for several days after it was spotted in the creek.

Riley County Police had been urging residents to stay away from the area after a man initially called dispatch to say he had seen the animal while walking the Linear Park Trail neat 17th St.

The Reptile World says the other alligator has not been found yet.