Steak 'n Shake downsizing company-owned locations

Steak 'n Shake is downsizing.

The fast-food chain revealed in its first-quarter earnings report that it's closed 51 company-owned locations.

The Topeka restaurant does not appear to be impacted by the move. Steak 'n Shake also has several locations in the Kansas City area.

Steak 'n Shake's parent company, Biglari Holdings, cited the adverse affects of the COVID-19 pandemic on restaurant operations.

According to the trade site Restaurant Business, the company now operates 306 restaurants, down from 368 at the end of 2019. Traditional franchisees operate another 208 locations.