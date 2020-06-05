Staying hot this weekend

Hot and humid weather will continue into the weekend as our stretch of unseasonably hot weather continues.

After two night ins a row of storms, we will stay dry tonight as an area of high pressure builds into the area. Low temperatures will fall into the low 70s with a mostly clear sky.

We will have plenty of sunshine on Saturday with a bit of a south breeze through the day. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low 90s, but with high humidity, the heat index could approach 105 degrees.

South breezes will pick up on Sunday, which will keep the hot weather with us. Highs will reach the 90s once again. We should stay dry throughout the weekend.

Some changes are set to move in early next week as a strong cold front will move through the area on Tuesday. This will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Behind the front, we should get some relief from the heat and humidity through the middle of next week as highs fall back into the 80s.