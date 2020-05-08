Staying cool this weekend

The cooler weather pattern will continue into the weekend as temperatures remain well below normal for this time of year.

Be prepared for some frost Saturday morning as low temperatures are expected to fall into the mid 30s with light winds and mainly clear skies.

The winds will return to the southwest Saturday, allowing for slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s during the afternoon with the winds gusting up to 20 mph.

We will have less sunshine Saturday with skies expected to remain mostly cloudy. We could have a few spotty sprinkles, but the chance of rain overall is low.

There is a slight chance of a few light rain showers Saturday night as another cold front moves through, but not everyone will get the moisture. Where the rain falls, amounts will likely remain under one-tenth of an inch.

The winds will be breezy out of the northwest on Sunday behind the front with highs falling back to around 60 degrees.

Temperatures will stay below normal for the start of next week with highs only in the 50s Monday with a cloudy sky.

We will finally warm up into the 60s and 70s by Wednesday and Thursday next week as we begin to enter a more active weather pattern.

Several chances for showers and storms will return, and there could even be a few strong storms toward the end of next week.