Statewide Silver Alert issued for a missing Tonganoxie man

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Tonganoxie man.

According to the Tonganoxie Police Department, 72 year old Brian Harris Clark’s current whereabouts are unknown but he may have been last seen in the southern part of Kansas and it is possible he is headed to Oklahoma or Texas.

Clark is described as a 5’9 white male with gray hair, brown eyes and weighs 160 pounds and was wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans. He has dementia.

He was last seen Sunday near I-70 and I-435 in Kansas City, Kan. driving a white Nissan Altima with Kansas license plate 891CMD.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Toganoxie Police Department at 913-369-3754 or Leavenworth County Communications at 913-682-5724.

