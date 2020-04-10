Statewide Silver Alert issued for Newton woman

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Newton woman.

The whereabouts of 74-year-old Doneva Arrowsmith are unknown, and the Newton Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating her. Arrowsmith is approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall and about 160 pounds. She has grey hair, hazel eyes and wears glasses. Arrowsmith was last seen wearing a pink shirt, maroon jacket, blue leggings, white shoes and carrying a brown purse.

She was last seen at the Walmart at 1701 S. Kansas in Newton, Kan. around 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 9. Arrowsmith was traveling in a gold 2004 Ford Ranger with Kansas license 481 BIB. She is an insulin dependent diabetic and has dementia.

If you see Arrowsmith or her vehicle, or have information about her whereabouts, please immediately call 911, or contact Harvey County Dispatch at (316) 283-4190.