Statehouse welcomes members of Hispanic community

Today was Hispanic Day at the Capitol.

Members of the Hispanic and Latino community from across the state gathered at the statehouse.

The event, hosted by the Kansas Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission, offers them a chance to discuss legislation, how to become more involved with the community, and a chance to directly engage with state leaders.

"It's really important for our community to make sure that we're being represented," Auge Negrete, of the KHLAAC, said. "So, the KHLAAC has been hosting this event for many years, where we create an opportunity and carve some time during the legislative session to ensure our community has a place at the table and is engaged with our elected officials.”

Negrete said Hispanic Day is a great way for people to meet state leaders that they usually don't get the chance to see.