State releases updated COVID-19 numbers in Kansas, now totaling 64

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has released an updated list of COVID-19 cases in Kansas.

The total number of positive cases in the state is now up to 64.

That number includes two deaths, one in Johnson County and once in Wyandotte County.

Johnson County still has the largest number of cases throughout the state, with 28 total positive cases, including the death.

Wyandotte County follows with 14 cases.

Leavenworth and Douglas Counties have four cases each.

Butler County has three cases.

Sedgwick and Morris Counties have two cases each.

Cherokee, Franklin, Jackson, Linn, Mitchell, Reno, and Riley Counties have one case each.