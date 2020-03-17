State owned casinos to close due to COVID-19

The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission and the Kansas Lottery have announced they are closing state-owned casinos.

According to a news release, the casinos will be closing after those agencies consulted with Gov. Laura Kelly.

They will close at the end of business Tuesday.

The only four forced to close are Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas Crossing in Pittsburg, Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, and Boot Hill Casino in Dodge City.

“The health and safety of casino guests and employees is of the utmost importance. The Lottery understands the impact this decision will have on both players and employees, but the State must be dedicated to doing its part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Kansas communities,” the release said.

