State legislature to return for one more day

State lawmakers will return to work for one more day to finish their session.

The Legislative Coordinating Council met Wednesday afternoon, and voted to reconvene May 21.

They say conference committees may meet between now and then, and get any bills ready for possible votes.

Lawmakers have not returned for their usual wrap-up, amid health concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic, but agree the legislature may need to act on issues related to the current emergency and economic recovery.

“We do really need to work on what's a want versus a need, and what's related to the virus and some of the needs of the state, so we could partner with the executive branch to carry the state forward,” Rep. Ron Ryckman said.

The legislature already approved a budget, which is typically the main sticking point holding up the end of session.