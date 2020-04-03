State leaders say Martial Law rumors are false

State leaders want you to know rumors of a national guard-enforced lock down are false.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and the Adjutant General's office both addressed a post going around social media. The national guard is mobilized to assist in transporting supplies -- but they are not about to impose martial law.

"There are a lot of rumors out there, that's one of them." Governor Laura Kelly said. "The fact, the reality in Kansas is that we have activated 72 guards men and women and they are deployed primarily for distribution purposes, logistics purposes. That's it."

The rumor also was dismissed by Topeka's mayor, local emergency management, and the national guard themselves.