State document says Lansing Correctional is largest single source of COVID-19 in state

A state document says the Lansing Correctional Facility is the largest single source of Kansas' COVID-19 cases.

The Kansas City Star obtained the Kansas Public Health Report on the outbreak from Columbia University's Brown Institute for Media Innovation, which has been gathering government documents related to the coronavirus from around the country. The confidential report lists details of every outbreak in the United States as of May 19.

The Lansing Prison is linked to at least 846 cases of the virus and six deaths; it's followed by a Tyson Foods meatpacking plant near Garden City, which had 571 cases and one death.