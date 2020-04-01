State Treasurer Jake LaTurner to give away $50K in scholarships to high school seniors

Kansas Sate Treasurer Jake LaTurner announced today the Surprise a Senior scholarship contest, which will award scholarships of $2,500 each to 20 high school seniors.

“It’s impossible to look around and find many aspects of life that have not been altered by the disruptions from COVID-19. While we can’t bring back the end of their senior year for our Kansas high schoolers, we wanted to find a way to ease the disappointment a bit and surprise a few of our hard-working seniors with a little extra money to help them get going toward their educational goals after graduation,” said Treasurer LaTurner.

Five scholarships will be given out in each of the four Kansas congressional districts. The winner will be randomly selected and the $2,500 will be deposited into a new or existing savings account for the student to use for qualified educational expenses.

Entry information can be found on the Kansas State Treasurer's website at www.kansasstatetreasurer.com/sas.html.

Entries will be accepted online through midnight April 30. Winners will be notified by May 6.