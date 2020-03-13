State, Shawnee County courts plan for potential coronavirus outbreak

The Shawnee County District Court is planning in case a local or statewide outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) hits the Third Judicial District, which covers only Shawnee County, Chief Judge Richard Anderson said Friday.

At this time, Shawnee County District Court doesn't plan any shutdown of court case hearings or court functions, Anderson said.

"We're trying to be prepared as events unfold," Anderson said Friday morning during an interview with WIBW 13. Coronavirus could "stress and strain" the court system, but "the work has to go on," Anderson said.

"It would delay cases for people if the virus spread and we had to have limited (court) operations," Anderson said.

"I think we're in pretty good shape in Shawnee County," Anderson said. "Right now we're planning jury trials" in Shawnee County.

On Friday, a five-day murder trial remains scheduled to start on Monday in Shawnee County District Court.

Some required appearances of people in a case might be changed to allow the person to appear through skype, a video hookup, and phone, Anderson said.

How to deal with coronavirus in Kansas courts throughout the state are being examined at the state court level.

The Office of Judicial Administration, in consultation with the Kansas Supreme Court, "is in contact with state health and emergency preparedness officials and is monitoring the ever-changing conditions," an administrative order issued by Chief Justice Marla Luckert said.

The two main goals of pandemic planning by the Judicial Branch are:

-- To operate in a way to protect the health and safety of everyone at court facilities.

-- To keep the courts open to ensure justice for the people served.

If an outbreak occurs, courts are planning how to cover essential court functions including criminal cases, juvenile offender cases, and child-in-need-of-care cases, according to the Judicial Branch.

In jury trials, courts should pay particular attention to jury trials when large numbers of possibly infected people would report to court, increasing the chances of transmission of coronavirus, the Judicial Branch said.

If a jury trial is scheduled, consider whether an increased number of juror summons should be issued, how large the juror gatherings should be, and whether more juror alternates should be selected, the Judicial Branch said.

The Judicial Administration said the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has a COVID-19 website at http://www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus/.