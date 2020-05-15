State Lawmakers consider reallocating $60 million to small businesses

State Lawmakers will consider redirecting money leftover from a housing program to help struggling businesses.

A Senate financial institutions and insurance committee advanced the bill today.

It would use $60 million dollars to create the Kansas Economic Recovery linked deposit loan program.

The bill reallocated idle funds set-aside for a housing program that already served all requests.

Small business owners and farmers would be able to apply for loans with below-market interest rates.

“We’re working very hard to provide solid legislation to offer this Governor in a short amount of time,” says Senator Rob Olsen who chairs the committee. “Using the same design we used to help the Agricultural Community through a previous crisis, makes it easy for small business get the quick access they need to attempt to save their businesses,” says Olson.

“Kansas businesses need our help and the Kansas Senate is here, in the Statehouse, to make that happen while we prepare for floor debate next week,” says Senate President Susan Wagle. “This legislation will provide long term solutions to our ag and business community. Our farmers and ranchers and small business owners will need every tool possible to get through this crisis.”

The legislature could consider the measure when they return May 21st.