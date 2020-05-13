State Finance Council approves extending Disaster Declaration for 12 days, not 30

The Kansas State Finance Council has voted to extend the state Disaster Declaration for 12 days instead of the 30 days Gov. Kelly was proposing.

The new declaration will go through May 26th.

During the meeting Sen. Jim Denning made the motion for the 12 day extension. He said his reason was because lawmakers would be returning to the statehouse on May 21st and would be able to work a new emergency declaration bill.

Sen. Susan Wagle, Speaker Ron Ryckman and Rep. Dan Hawkins supported the motion, citing the Attorney General would have input on the new bill.

Rep. Sawyer was opposed to the motion saying he was not comfortable relying on the legislature to pass a bill in one day.

Gov. Kelly said she was concerned lawmakers would try to rewrite the Emergency Management Act during an emergency.

Republican lawmakers say they are confident in their bill.

The motion passed six to three.