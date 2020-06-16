State Finance Council approves Covid-19 relief funding for Kansas counties

The State Finance Council met on Tuesday and approved Covid-19 relief funding for counties and state agencies.

The proposal came from Governor Kelly’s spark taskforce, which was created to distribute over a billion dollars in federal funds the state received under the cares act.

$400 million in funding from the Coronavirus relief fund will go to local Kansas counties to help combat the health and economic challenges of Covid-19.

Under the first round of funding, each county will receive resources based on their population, case rates, and unemployment rates.

Funds will be provided to counties for both reimbursement and direct aid.

Governor Kelly says the Spark task force is focused on providing quick relief to counties that were hit hard during the pandemic.

“We wanted to get the money to our counties as quickly as we possibly could because we know our local units of government have some rather hefty expenses during this so this is an effort to get the money down to them so they can replenish their offers and replenish their supplies and equipment or whatever it is they need to be able to take care of folks and to prepare for the possibility of the second wave in the fall”

The State Finance Council also approved reimbursement for covid-19-related costs for state agencies totaling $16.7 million.

