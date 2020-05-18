State Farm to offer new policy reductions

As behaviors evolve during the COVID-19 pandemic, driving is no different.

State Farm is continuing to identify ways to support customers during uncertain times.

Based on current trends, State Farm is working to reduce auto rates in every state.

National averages for those rate reductions is 11%, this saves customers a total of almost $2.2 billion combined.

“Current State Farm driving data and claims experience show a considerable decline in miles driven and fewer accidents,” says Kristyn Cook-Turner, State Farm Senior Vice President. “As a result, we’re looking for ways to continue supporting our customers while we monitor and adjust to trends.”

The planned reductions are in addition to the evolving Good Neighbor Relief Program. Due to the program and new reductions State Farm auto customers should see about $4.2 billion in savings all together.

Customers can still experience additional savings by signing up for Drive Safe & Save™. Customers are encouraged to visit with their agent about individual policies, coverages and other discount opportunities.

