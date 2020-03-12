State Board of Education suspends school attendance rules

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) --- The Kansas State School Board of Education has suspended rules for districts due to the coronavirus.
The Board voted and approved that schools will not be penalized if they shorten their school days, suspend or cancel classes, how they deliver educational courses to students and the graduation requirements.
The move is to allow flexibility for district to address COVID-19 without penalty to students or districts.
This is a developing story, and we’ll have more as it becomes available.