Starbucks pausing use of personal cups because of coronavirus

On Wednesday, Starbucks announced a number of measures it is taking to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, including temporarily suspending the use of personal cups at its stores.

In an open letter posted on the company’s website, Executive Vice President Rossann Williams said that the company will temporarily suspend the use of personal cups.

Even though customers cannot use their personal cups, Starbucks will still honor its 10-cent discount for anyone who brings one in.

“First and foremost, the health and well-being of our partners and customers remains top of mind and our highest priority,” Williams said.

Other measures Starbucks is taking includes increasing the number of cleanings at its company-operated stores and suspending business-related air travel for the rest of March. It has also provided information to teams on how to support anyone who may be affected by the virus and is postponing or modifying large meetings at the company’s offices in the United States and Canada.

“We will continue to stay close to our partners and local health officials, and we are optimistic this will be a temporary situation,” Williams said.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.