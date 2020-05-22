Standoff in Oakland with man who fired shots at home

The Shawnee County Sheriff is negotiating with a man barricaded inside a home in the Oakland neighborhood.

According to the Sheriff Office, early Friday morning, there was a report of a man who fired shots towards a home on NW Rochester Road during an argument.

When deputies arrived in the area, the man left the scene.

They later found the man at a home in the 700 block of Sumner Road, but when he did not come out, negotiators and the SWAT team was called in to assist.

Four others were inside the home and were able to come out.

Several blocks surrounding the home have been blocked off.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more as it becomes available.