St. Francis announces furloughs staff, cuts positions due to COVID-19

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis campus is restructuring its workforce in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have realigned services and made operational changes to minimize the impact on our associates. We will be implementing a furlough program, which will allow employees to keep their benefits and, for most, qualify for enhanced COVID-19 state unemployment and federal CARES Act benefits,” CEO Steve Anderson said in a news release.

Hospital spokesperson Nancy Burkhardt said 235 full and part-time workers were furloughed, while 29 people had their positions eliminated. She said employees who were let go were offered severance pay. Furloughed workers will continue to receive benefits.

The plan implemented by the hospital allows 97 percent of employees to maintain income and/or benefits. The furloughs affect about 17 percent of the total workforce, while the reductions made up 2.3 percent of the workforce.

The hospital is seeing a decrease in patients as elective surgeries and non-emergency visits are being postponed.

“Our goal is to preserve income and benefits for as many employees as possible while still providing the care our community needs,” Anderson said. “We understand this is a difficult time for everyone. We are hopeful that these measures will be short-lived, and we will return to the growth we have been experiencing over the past two years.”