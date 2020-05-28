Sporting KC, MLS clubs can begin small group training

Sporting Kansas City players are allowed to return to the field in small groups, Major League Soccer announced Thursday.

Clubs can now use outdoor team training fields for small group sessions with 12 total players spread out over the field. The training sessions must be voluntary and comply with local public health and government policies.

"The small group training sessions will provide an opportunity for players to perform fitness and technical workouts in small groups while maintaining physical distancing protocols, even within individual groups," Sporting wrote.

Clubs must submit plans to their respective medical staffs and a local infections disease expert before beginning small group sessions, meeting specific criteria.

Each club must divide their field in half, assigning one group to each side. Each half will have six designated "zones" spaced at least 10 feet apart, with only one player in a zone at any given time. Players can only train with the other players in their group of six and can only move to a new zone when that zone is empty.

Additionally, coaches and staff must work from the sidelines, never go on the field, maintain 10 feet of distance between each other and wear masks at all times.