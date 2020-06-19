Spirit of Kansas set for Fourth of July, with some COVID-related changes

Shawnee County’s annual fireworks show is set for the Fourth of July.

There will be several changes to the Spirit of Kansas this year to address COVID-19. There will be no craft vendors, boat show, or blues festival, ground-based fireworks shot from the dock will be cut to prevent people from gathering around the shoreline, and the shuttles from Ruger Softball Complex to the lake won't be available this year.

There are still tons of events, like the car show and golf tournaments, and 13 NEWS will stream the fireworks display on wibw.com.

