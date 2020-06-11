Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival and arts and craft show cancelled

Shawnee County Parks and Rec says the annual Blues Festival and arts and craft show that leads up to the Spirit of Kansas fireworks display, will not happen this year.

According to Parks and Rec spokesperson Mike McLaughlin, the Blues Society decided not to hold the event because several performers had cancelled due to concerns associated with COVID-19.

“Some of the performers pulled out to play closer to home due to the COVID-19 pandemic and they weren't sure about all of the volunteers either,” said McLaughlin.

On June 1st, Parks and Rec announced the Spirit of Kansas Capitol Federal® Fireworks Display and golf tournament will go on as planned.

The golf tournament will start at 10:00a.m. at Cypress Ridge Golf Course and the fireworks go off at dusk.