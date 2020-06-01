Shawnee County Parks and Rec say the Spirit of Kansas Fireworks will go on as planned on July 4th.

"After thoughtful consideration and consultation with appropriate county officials a decision has been made to move ahead with the Spirit of Kansas Capitol Federal® Fireworks Display on July 4 at Lake Shawnee," they said in a release.

The day starts with the Spirit of Kansas Golf Tournaments at 10:00 a.m. at Lake Shawnee Golf Course and Cypress Ridge Golf Course.

They said more details will be released at a later time.