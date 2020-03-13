Spirit employee self-quarantines after travel to Boeing plant in Washington

A Spirit AeroSystems employee was sent home on Thursday to self-quarantine after exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

The aviation manufacturer said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution. The employee had recently returned from a Boeing facility in Everett, Washington, work. Boeing announced that an employee at that facility tested positive for COVID-19.

Spirit said the area where the Spirit employee worked was thoroughly sanitized as a result.

"There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Spirit employees. We continue to monitor the situation and keep the health and safety of our employees, visitors, suppliers and customers top of mind," said the company.

Spirit said its task force has been meeting to monitor and address the COVID-19 situation. Currently, there are travel restrictions in place for all sites, as well as increased screening activities for visitors to our sites.

"In addition, we encourage employees and others to engage in behaviors to maintain the health and safety of all employees. We continue to monitor all notifications and actions of the CDC and WHO."