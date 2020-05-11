Speeding semi flips 180º after driving into embankment

The driver of a big rig is expected to be okay after his eastbound truck and trailer came to rest facing west after a crash early Monday morning.

Shawnee County Fire District #4 says the accident happened on US-40 Highway, just west of the I-70 and Valencia Road exit in western Shawnee County.

Officials tell 13 NEWS The Driver was traveling at a high rate of speed because it appeared he wanted to hurt himself.

The big rig's nose dug into the embankment, causing the truck and trailer to flip 180 degrees before coming to rest on its side.

Fire Chief Dirk Christian said two people who were driving along I-70 stopped to help the driver out of the truck.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries that appear to be non-life threatening.

It's not clear why the driver was going so fast along that stretch of road.

Officials say the trailer was full of organic fruits and vegetables.

