Southern Pioneer Electric issues refunds to nearly 1,400 former customers

Almost 14,000 former customers of Southern Pioneer Electric have refunds waiting.

The Kansas State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division is holding refunds for 1,399 former customers of the electric company.

The refunds are coming to customers that received service between March 2012 and July 2018 while paying with an e-check.

The company charged customers a fee of $3.95 to process the e-check which was unauthorized by the Kansas Corporation Commission.

Customers still receiving service were given a credit for bills in the month of April 2019. Notices were published in papers a year ago when the KCC made the ruling. The majority of customers still have not claimed their refunds.

“It is important to the Commission that these former customers are aware of the refunds owed to them so they can claim their money,” says KCC Chair Susan Duffy.

To check for unclaimed refunds call the Treasurer’s office at 785-296-4165 Monday through Friday during business hours.