Some unemployed Kansans should get additional $600 payment tonight

The Kansas Department of Labor says unemployed workers who have not received that additional $600 payment or the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), should have it Tuesday night.

KDOL says its team is working to fix the issue.

The labor department put together a list of services available to help those suffering hardships through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The list looks at options like medical care through KanCare, cash assistance through the TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) program, as well as unemployment and food assistance.

You'll find them here: KDOL Facebook Page With Resources and Options

These are all state-level resources, your county and/or city may have additional resources available. Contact your local government for details.

You can always call the United Way at 211 for help, as well.