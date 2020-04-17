Some KS District Courts to resume issuing marriage licenses

The Kansas Supreme Court announced today that its Office of Judicial Administration is working with judicial districts to allow some district courts to resume issuing marriage licenses while courts remain closed due to COVID-19.

“The demand for marriage licenses continues even as we honor our state’s stay at home order,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert. “To meet this demand, our courts developed a process that allows a couple to get a marriage license without in-person contact with court staff, which is consistent with our efforts to protect the health of court workers, judges, and the people who need our services.”

The new process will start Monday in ten locations across the state. Applicants will have to call a court to begin the process. People who live in Johnson, Sedgwick or Wyandotte County will get their marriage licenses through the district county court in their county:

-Johnson County District Court, Olathe

-Sedgwick County District Court, Wichita

-Shawnee County District Court, Topeka

-Wyandotte County District Court, Kansas City

People who live in other counties can go to one of the following six locations to get a marriage license:

-Crawford County District Court, Pittsburg

-Douglas County District Court, Lawrence

-Ellis County District Court, Hays

-Finney County District Court, Garden City

-Ford County District Court, Dodge City

-Harvey County District Court, Newton

In order to fill out the necessary paperwork to receive a marriage license, the individuals must have photo identification with personally identifiable information such as date of birth and social security number. In order to protect this information, the courts will use an encrypted email exchange with applicants.

If you filed a marriage license application before the courts closed to in-person contact and the license was not issued, you will have to submit a new application. This applies even if the court you filed the application with is one of those listed above.