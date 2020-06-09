Soldiers training on live gunnery range at Fort Riley, first time since COVID-19 pandemic

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic impacted northeast Kansas, the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley were able to return to the live gunnery range.

Soldiers are out at the range to continue training, this time with live ammunition rounds, instead of being in a virtual simulator.

Crews in both the Bradley fighting vehicles and Abrams tanks are out at the gunnery ranges for qualifications rounds.

This training is essential to continue to preserve the readiness of the soldiers, even though the threat of COVID-19 is not fully behind us.

“Our supply has provided us with hand wipes, so we can wipe down all our stations before we get out and before we get in.” 1st Infantry Division, 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, Sgt. Tanner Leigh says.

“It is completely vital to the mission. If a crew doesn’t know how to work together, the vehicle doesn’t function together and it negatively…impacts the platoon.” 1st Infantry Division, 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, Sergeant First Class Roger Webber says.

The 1st Infantry Division continues to practice the 3 P’s (Preserve, Protect, & Prevent) while training to preserve readiness, while taking appropriate steps to protect the force and prevent the spread of COVID-19.