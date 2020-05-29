Soldiers return home after FAST deployment

Good news for Fort Riley families as the Forward Assessment Sustainment Teams return home Friday, May 29.

The FAST was deployed at the beginning of April to Dallas, Detroit, Chicago and Baton Rouge in order to help with COVID-19 relief efforts.

The team has now returned to Ft. Riley and completed their quarantine periods.

The FAST was asked to help by the Department of Defense to aid large communities in additional medical support. The point of the team was to put teams that could function in more than one capacity to assess needs of hospitals and communities assisting the Army national Guard and Army Reserves.

The team assessed needs, implemented processes, provided analysis and additional supply of medical equipment and personal protective equipment to the military and local health teams.

Deployed personnel includes a contracting officer, a medic, a personnel specialist and commodity and management specialist to handle the FAST mission. Teams ranged from 5 to 11 soldiers.

The teams may have returned home, but the 1st Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade will remain on call to support continuing FAST missions.

