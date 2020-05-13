Soldier woman arrested on charges of theft and forgery

A Jackson County woman has been arrested on charges of theft and forgery.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Paula G. Keating, 50, of Soldier on Monday, May 11.

The warrant was issued as a result of a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigation into allegations of theft of funds from the Holton American Legion Auxiliary.

The crimes allegedly occurred between January 2015 and January 2017. Keating was booked into the Jackson County Jail for five counts of misdemeanor theft and four counts of felony forgery.

During the time of the alleged thefts, Keating served as the president of the Auxiliary. Keating had access to the Auxiliary account as one of the signers on the account. She allegedly diverted money from the account for her own personal use.

Some of the transfers were allegedly done by forging false signatures on documents. As a result of the monetary loss, the Auxiliary was forced to disband.

