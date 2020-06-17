Smithsonian to screen Seaman Middle School students' film

Seaman Middle School students have been selected to showcase their film at the Smithsonian Documentary Showcase.

Seaman Middle School says the National Museum of African American History and Culture selected student films to be shown by the Smithsonian Learning Lab, among them will be a film created by students from Seaman.

“Either You Print it Just the Way I Draw It or I Quit” by Adyson Cashman and Allie Jones was selected for the 2020 Digital Documentary Showcase which is hosted by the National Museum of African American History and Culture, according to the school.

Cashman and Jones’ documentary illustrates how Charles Schulz, the Peanuts comic writer, broke racial barriers in comics by adding the character Franklin to his beloved comic strip.

The Smithsonian has announced 35 documentary films, all produced by middle and high school students, will be competing in the 2020 National History Day Contest.

According to the museum the documentaries will premier Wednesday, June 17, as a special collection of the Smithsonian Learning Lab.

In order for student films to have been selected, students needed to address topics and stories in their films consistent with the mission of the national Museum of African American History and Culture, be no longer than 10-minutes and reflect the 2020 NHD theme, Breaking Barriers in History, says the museum.

Originally the showcase was planned to screen in the Oprah Winfrey Theater of the NMAAHC, but due to COVID-19 concerns will now be taking place online.

“This is an incredible honor for these students and their Breaking Barriers in History films to have been selected by the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, a barrier-breaking institution in its own right,” said National History Day Executive Director Dr. Cathy Gorn. “Months and years from now, they will think back fondly on this week when their documentaries were viewed and experienced by people around the world visiting the Smithsonian Learning Lab and the documentary showcase.”

The Smithsonian says the 35 films will be available to stream for one week only via the Smithsonian Learning Lab from Wednesday, June 17, through Wednesday, June 24.

