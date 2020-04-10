Small businesses in Topeka get financial boost in gift card purchases

Small businesses across the nation have been struggling due to the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak and the same is true here in Topeka.

“It’s devastating; you can’t imagine it and you can’t picture anything like it,” said George Kearse, the owner of G’s Cheesecakes and More Friday. “Probably 80% of the business we’ve lost, so this is tough.”

The financial impact of the outbreak is what led private sector leaders to create Helping Others Support Topeka, or HOST.

It’s funded by local donors with the intention to help owners, like Kearse keep their storefronts afloat by purchasing goods from the businesses.

The contributions of the businesses to Topeka is what motivated Eric Hunsicker’s father, Scott to start HOST.

“I think that this [the outbreak] was the opportunity to spread the good word for people in this community to step up and support Topeka,” Eric said Friday.

As for what it means to support small businesses in the time of COVID, Hunsicker thinks it means most to give some positive updates to the owners.

“It’s a good feeling when you have the ability to say hi to people and give them some good news right now,” he said. “Topeka’s always done a fabulous job of stepping up and helping out one another and is a good business town.”

The support of Topeka businesses led Kearse and workers at The Shack Bar and Grill to receive the donation when Hunsicker purchased gift cards at their restaurants on Friday morning.

“This donation is actually one month of a lease so it takes that burden off.” said Kearse of his surprise. “I can breathe a little easier today at least.”

GO Topeka has also established $1 million dollars in small business grants in response to the outbreak.

