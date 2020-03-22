Small business federal disaster loan available for Kansas

Governor Laura Kelly announced Saturday the U.S. Small Business Administration approved her request to make loans of up to $2 million available to small businesses disrupted by coronavirus.

The disaster declaration extends to all 105 Kansas counties, making low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital available for Kansas small businesses suffering substantial economic injury.

“The COVID-19 outbreak and the uncertainty around its spread has had, and continues to have, a significant impact on Kansas businesses,” said Kelly, “I’m grateful for the combined efforts of businesses, the Department of Commerce and the Kansas Division of Emergency Management to quickly pull together the data that made it possible for Kansas to receive this designation and begin getting support to the small Kansas businesses that need it during this emergency situation.”

SBA loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills because of the disaster’s impact.

“SBA’s disaster loans are a powerful tool to help our state’s small businesses weather this temporary storm,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “The Department of Commerce is grateful for the SBA’s quick action to make these resources available and for their commitment to keeping Kansas businesses strong.”

Eligibility is based on the financial impact of COVID-19. The interest rate is 3.75 percent for small businesses and 2.75 percent for private non-profit organizations.

Businesses can apply online here.

For more information about the SBA federal disaster loan visit the Kansas Department of Commerce website at www.kansascommerce.gov.