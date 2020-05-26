Slow Living Summit offered virtually this year

This year’s Slow Living Summit will be held virtually with keynote speakers Bill McKibben, Frances Moore Lappé and more.

The summit presented by Strolling of the Heifers and Windham Grows, will have the theme “Take a Bite Out of Climate Change.”

“These past few months dealing with a global health crisis has shone a light on how incredibly urgent climate change issues are,” says Summit organizer, Jennifer Brandt. “We are encouraging panelists to discuss the ways in which COVID-19 has changed the very nature of their businesses. This truly has affected us all.”

Live talks for the summit will begin June 4 and continue through June 12 on Zoom and will be followed by a Q&A for each.

The summit will also include two virtual happy hours, on Friday June 5 and Thursday June 11, which will give all attendees a chance to connect with the speakers and panelists.

“Going digital means that we can continue our mission of connecting like-minded individuals on an even larger scale,” says Strolling of the Heifers Executive Director, Lissa Harris. “We have an opportunity to reach a much wider audience, and be really creative with our presentations. This could also mean access to summit content well into the future for those who can’t travel to Vermont even after the governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order is lifted.”

There is a registration fee of $25

To find out more about the summit and register visit the Slow Living Summit website.

