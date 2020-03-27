Slight risk of severe storms this evening

We will stay dry for most of the day today, but more thunderstorms are possible tonight with a risk of severe weather.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy today. Most areas will make it into the 60s for highs this afternoon, but areas near the Nebraska border will be cooler with upper 50s. Areas south of I-70 could make it into the low 70s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop this evening as chances continue overnight. Not everyone will get in on this next round of moisture.

A few of the storms could be severe with large hail the primary threat, but some gusty winds and a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. The greatest chance for severe weather will be for areas generally near and east of the Turnpike.

Storms will exit the area late tonight, leaving us dry for the weekend.

We will start out sunny Saturday before clouds return by the afternoon. The winds will be very gusty out of the southwest with gusts between 40 to 50 mph at times. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 60s.

Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend with diminishing breezes and plenty of sunshine. Highs will reach the mid 60s.

More rain is expected early next week from Monday evening through Tuesday morning. There will not be any severe weather with this next round of precipitation.