Slight chance of storms today

There is a slight chance of isolated showers and storms this afternoon, then get ready for a weather pattern change that will bring several days of dry weather.

High temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 70s. We will have light winds with a mostly cloudy sky.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible through sunset, but most areas will remain dry today.

A cold front will move through the area tonight, bringing breezy winds a slightly cooler temperatures Sunday. Highs will fall back into the lower 70s with lower humidity.

The weather pattern will change for the week ahead as a big ridge of high pressure develops over the central US. This means several days in a row of dry weather with mild temperatures continuing.