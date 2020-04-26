Slight chance of showers Monday morning

Mild weather will continue for the entire week ahead with a couple rain chances to start the week.

There is a slight chance of a few showers early Monday morning, but rain is not expected to be widespread or heavy.

Otherwise, clouds will decrease during the afternoon as high temperatures warm into the mid 70s to near 80, which will be about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than today.

South winds will be a bit breezy through the early afternoon before diminishing early in the evening.

Our best chance of rain this week will arrive on Tuesday as a cold front moves through the area. This will lead to some scattered showers and thunderstorms.

A few storms could be strong for areas southeast of the Turnpike with some hail and gusty winds possible during the afternoon.

The highest rainfall amounts are expected the farther southeast you go with up to a quarter inch possible for areas along and southeast of the Turnpike.

Amounts will be lower farther northwest, and some places may miss out on the rain.

After the chance of storms Tuesday, we will remain dry for the rest of the week.

Wednesday will be cooler with gusty winds out of the north behind the cold front. Highs will fall back to around 70 degrees, so it will not be a significant cool down.

We will make it back into the 80s as May begins on Friday. Warmer weather will likely last into next weekend.