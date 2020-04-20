Slaying defendant Chandler says seeks release from mail, citing coronavirus

Citing the danger to the public and herself due to the coronavirus pandemic, murder defendant Dana Lynn Chandler is seeking to be released from Shawnee County Jail.

Paul Oller, a Hays attorney who is co-defending Chandler, filed the motion tied to the coronavirus threat.

Chandler's "pre-trial detention poses an imminent threat to Ms. Chandler's life and to the health and safety of the community from a deadly infectious disease," the defense motion said.

Health experts urge "social distancing" between people to try to cut the transmission of the virus, but " 'social distancing' is virtually impossible inside the county jail," the Oller motion said.

Frequent hand washing, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces touched by anyone else also are difficult, the motion said.

Chandler is diagnosed with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, also known as "COPE," Oller said. COPE is a group of lung diseases that block airflow and make it difficult to breathe, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, attacks the respirtory system, Oller said, and people with asthma and who are over 55 are "particularly susceptible" to being infected with the virus. Chandler is 60.

"Conditions in the jail amid an unprecedented epidemic temporarily violate (Chandler's) due process rights," Oller wrote.

Chandler, through two attorneys, is requesting that Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios grant "an emergency motion and order that Chandler be released on appropriate conditions prior to trial."

This is "due to the public health and safety threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," Oller wrote.

In the alternative, Oller asks that the judge "hold an emergency hearing" on this motion and allow the parties to appear by phone, the Oller motion said. Kansas courts are closed to the public except for a specified list of court functions, including obtaining marriage licenses and the like, all due to coronavirus.

In March, Chandler sought or filed a request to lower her bond from $1 million to an unspecified amount, according to court records.

Chandler is charged in the July 7, 2002, shooting deaths of a former husband, Mike Sisco, 47, and Karen Harkness, 53.

The bodies of Harkness and Sisco were shot a number of times each and found in the basement of the Harkness home in west Topeka.

A date to re-try Chandler isn't scheduled based on a court decision to not schedule the re-trial until Chandler decided she had no further motions to be heard. Chandler, the prosecutors and an earlier judge agreed to that decision.

In other motions filed by Chandler in late March, the defendant notified the judge and prosecutors that she was waiving her right to representation by court-appointed attorneys, who are Oller and Cynthia Short, of Riverside, Mo.

Chandler said she was reasserting her right to represent herself immediately. Earlier in the re-trial, Chandler represented herself for several months.

In another court document, Chandler said she was researching whether the participation of Judge Rios and Chief Judge Richard Anderson "constitutes a conflict of interest," which the defendant contends would disqualify the judges from being linked to the case.

It's unknown what link Chandler thinks Anderson has to the re-trial.

"I will advise the court should I become aware of whether there is authority that would cause your disqualification and/or require your recusal due to a conflict of interest," Chandler wrote, addressing the judges.