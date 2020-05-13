Skin cancer not a worry for most Americans study says

May is skin care awareness month.

The CDC says skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in America. However, a new study found that only 34% of Americans worry about it.

Recently 2,000 people were surveyed by Advanced Dermatology and they analyzed Google search trends in order to see which states are the most worried about skin cancer.

They found that 40% of people say they rarely wear sunscreen if at all and more than 70% only wear it in the summer.

Alarmingly 77% said they only wear sunscreen for certain activities such as swimming on summer days.

Even scarier, 53% of Americans have never been checked for skin cancer by a skin care professional.

Lastly, almost half of the country is not concerned enough about skin cancer says the Advanced Dermatology report. Read the full report here.

So in this month of May make sure to take care of the biggest organ in your body and take preventative measures against skin cancer.

