SiriusXM introduces Kid's Place Live Summer Camp for housebound children this summer

While kids may be stuck at home this summer, SiriusXM is launching a virtual summer camp to help ease the entertainment burden on parents.

Camp KPL is a live, On Demand, channel that will entertain campers with daily activities, family-friendly music and Instant Naptime.

The virtual camp will begin Monday, June 1, and run through the summer on the SiriusXM Kid’s Place Live channel. The camp will air from noon to 3 p.m. eastern time and each show will be available for two weeks.

Camp KPL gives kids and their families a virtual worry-free option at home that helps kids explore outside, get creative and remain active throughout the summer.

Kid’s Place Live hosts will lead the activities and take call-ins from listeners. There will also be a daily story time, a kid’s comedy club and daily missions which include cleaning up a park, birdwatching and picnicking.

“The cancellation of in-person camps has been a major blow for parents and children across the country. With Camp KPL we are filling the summer void with fun, engaging experiences that are available On Demand and don’t involve staring at a screen,” says Megan Liberman, SiriusXM's Senior Vice President of News, Talk, and Entertainment Programming.

The camp will also offer parents a solution to summertime cabin fever with Instant Naptime, which is a 5-hour loop of lullaby songs created to sooth families. This can all be accessed On Demand at any time on the SiriusXM app.

For more details or other offers visit the SiriusXM webpage.

