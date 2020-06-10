Single Kansans drinking more in quarantine according to study

A recent study shows single Kansans are drinking more during lockdown than couples says Recovery.org.

The recent study by Recovery.org shows half of single respondents admitted drinking more due to being lonely while 46% said if they had a partner locked down with them that it would encourage them to drink less and make healthier decisions.

Recovery.org says they are a provider of addiction treatment resources and information. The addiction specialist surveyed almost 4,000 adults revealing that singles have been drinking way more in lockdown than couples have.

The survey showed 72% of single Kansans drank more during lockdown than the 28% of couples who did. The survey showed the national average to be 58% of singles drinking more in lockdown and 42% of couples.

The survey revealed that 48% of singles say that their drinking habits are due to loneliness in lockdown while 37% said it was due to boredom while only 15% said they didn’t monitor their drinking habits. The survey also showed that 46% of respondents said that if they had a partner in quarantine they would be less likely to drink and more likely to make healthier decisions.

Drinks of choice found by the survey seemed to be beer (44%), wine (31%), cocktails (17%) and spirits (8%).

“Alcohol is a disease of loneliness and isolation, and with people still working from home and/or quarantining by themselves, the circumstances are ripe for overconsumption,” says American Addiction Centers’ Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lawrence Weinstein. “With alcohol easily accessible and drinking unmonitored, it is very easy to drink too much. If you notice that you’re reaching for alcohol or drinking more frequently than before, it may be time to address your habits. It’s also important to keep in touch with your friends and family as they can be experiencing these issues as well. Communication is beneficial to all parties; check on your loved ones during these times because they can be struggling as well".

For the full study visit Recover.org.

