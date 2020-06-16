Police searching for missing Silver Lake woman

Police in Silver Lake are asking for help locating a 77-year-old missing woman.

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office and Silver Lake police say Edith Lauver has not been seen since 2:00 pm Monday afternoon.

Police say she was last seen at the Silver Lake Wehners Grocery Store and was described as appearing confused when she was last seen.

Lauver is just over five feet tall with blue eyes, and around 170 pounds.

Police believe she is driving a 2000 Mercury Mystique with black duck tape all over the back.

anyone with information should contact the shawnee county sheriff's office at 251-2200...

