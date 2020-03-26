Silver Lake teen with muscular dystrophy suprised with birthday "honking train"

Isaak Smith has a passion for all-thing locomotive.

"I'm really big with trains," Smith said.

He has muscular dystrophy, and due to the coronavirus pandemic, can't leave his house to celebrate his 18th birthday with friends.

"We gotta take these precautions to be safe, and obviously, well, I don't want to get this," he said.

But that didn't de-rail the party. One-by-one, students from Silver Lake chugged by Smith's house in their cars, honking their horns to create a "honking train."

"I've never had this happen before, have a parade for me" Smith smiled.

"I was blown away," his father Lance said. "Couldn't believe people were coming by more than one time, my dad in his car trying to wrap around a tree, showing off for everybody. But it was really cool."

On his big day, Isaak won't make it out to the tracks, but he still got to see his train — a train of love.

"It's still bout as good as seeing a train go by," he said.